UFC 295 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘She is ready for this war’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the second episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira joins the GLORY Hall of Fame, Mackenzie Dern gets time on the beach with her daughter, works out with her strength and conditioning coach, Tom Aspinall arrives in New York City and works out, Sergei Pavlovich gets in some time with his son at American Top Team, and Jiri Prochazka gathers his energy for Saturday.

