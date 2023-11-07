Roosevelt Roberts steps in on days’ notice to fight Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 295

Roosevelt Roberts is back in the UFC.

Stepping in on just days’ notice for Nurullo Aliev, Roberts now fights Mateusz Rebecki in a lightweight bout this Saturday at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The change was first reported by Roberts’ management.

Aliev was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a leg injury according to a post he shared to Instagram.

This booking marks Roberts’ return to the UFC after parting ways with the promotion in 2021. He went 4-3 with one no-contest in his previous octagon run.

Roberts (12-3, 1 NC) was a contestant on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, where he advanced to the lightweight semifinals before dropping an uneventful split decision to Austin Hubbard. Prior to TUF, Roberts went 2-0 on the regional scene following his departure from the UFC.

Rebecki (18-1), looks to improve to 3-0 in the UFC. The Polish standout was signed from the Contender Series in 2022 and has since defeated Loik Radzhabov and Nick Fiore.