Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Taila Santos exiting UFC, Strickland vs. Du Plessis headlining UFC 297

Less than 18 months after taking Valentina Shevchenko to the limit in her only opportunity at UFC gold, Taila Santos is no longer on the UFC roster. While the news seems to be surprising to the MMA community, is Santos exiting the promotion actually a good thing for the 30-year-old fighter?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the news of Santos’ release, and he also makes the case that Santos continuing her career elsewhere may be the best thing for her at this time.

Additionally, listener questions include UFC CEO Dana White’s three title fights he announced on Monday, including the UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title, if Sean O’Malley has the most to gain of the six championship competitors from a star-power perspective, Islam Makhachev getting ranked No. 1 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.