Chael Sonnen takes aim at ‘two-faced’ Jorge Masvidal for recent insults, Masvidal responds

By Alexander K. Lee
Chael Sonnen isn’t going to let a stray insult slide.

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal made an appearance on The MMA Hour this past Monday and he weighed in on the recent tiff between host Ariel Helwani and Sonnen, siding with Helwani and calling Sonnen “a b****” among other insults. Sonnen was quick to respond to the sound bite on social media.

In a series of tweets, Sonnen took shots at Masvidal’s most recent UFC losses and his assault case involving rival Colby Covington (which was resolved on Monday), as well as alleging that Masvidal came to him in the past looking for career advice.

“Jorge if you wanna scrap you hafta beat one of my students first Colby Cov... Ummmm scratch that,” Sonnen wrote. “Let’s stick to things that are possible.”

Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022. A few weeks later, Masvidal was arrested after he allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.

Sonnen continued to make references to Masvidal’s arrest, which can be seen below.

In total, Sonnen has directed 17 tweets at Masvidal so far. See more from the three-time UFC title challenger below.

Masvidal later replied to Sonnen’s Twitter tirade, calling Sonnen a “juice head” in reference to Sonnen’s admitted performance-enhancing drug usage.

“You juice head, I bet you won’t say this stuff in person,” Masvidal wrote. “[Sonnen] just keep the same energy when you see me.”

Sonnen has already responded.

For more on the Sonnen-Helwani drama, which stemmed from a disagreement about the compensation that Francis Ngannou received for his boxing match with Tyson Fury, watch the latest from The MMA Hour.

