Chael Sonnen takes aim at ‘two-faced’ Jorge Masvidal for recent insults, Masvidal responds

Chael Sonnen isn’t going to let a stray insult slide.
Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal made an appearance on The MMA Hour this past Monday and he weighed in on the recent tiff between host Ariel Helwani and Sonnen, siding with Helwani and calling Sonnen “a b****” among other insults. Sonnen was quick to respond to the sound bite on social media.
In a series of tweets, Sonnen took shots at Masvidal’s most recent UFC losses and his assault case involving rival Colby Covington (which was resolved on Monday), as well as alleging that Masvidal came to him in the past looking for career advice.
“Jorge if you wanna scrap you hafta beat one of my students first Colby Cov... Ummmm scratch that,” Sonnen wrote. “Let’s stick to things that are possible.”
Jorge if you wanna scrap— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
You hafta beat one of my students first
Colby Cov...
Ummmm
Scratch that
Let's stick to things that are possible
Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022. A few weeks later, Masvidal was arrested after he allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.
Sonnen continued to make references to Masvidal’s arrest, which can be seen below.
-Are you allowed to kick with the leg that's wearing the house-arrest ankle monitor?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
MASVIDAL- I do “want some” just trying to be clear on a few regulatory matters… Is your corner going to give you a prison juice-box instead of water?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
George- Can you travel out of state without— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
Air Marshals shackling you to a hand-dollyl like Hannibal Lecter ?
In total, Sonnen has directed 17 tweets at Masvidal so far. See more from the three-time UFC title challenger below.
-No "Man-Bun"— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
Am I the last person you turned on, or just the latest?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
How many of your texts to me asking for help because you're dull and unfunny should I release?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
Is a dozen enough?
Did you go to a Miami Car Shop to have them pull the dent Kamaru Usman put in your face out?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
On a related note-shouldn't they just have replaced your entire face?
Lastly— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
A word of advice
Don't be two-faced
It means the next time you fight, you're gonna have FOUR black eyes instead of the usual TWO
Now...— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
BEAT IT
Sad— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
Once
Won the BMF Belt
Now
Getting puppeteered by a rich guy who wears Hulk Hogan pajamas
Busted-Down Suitcase https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Went from being— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
The man nobody wants to fight
To
The man nobody trusts https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Ran out of guys to get beat up by— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
Now pretending to want a beating from the man you idolized https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Why not go into the WWE?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
Have your new best buddy get you in
OH; WAIT
They didn't want him over there… https://t.co/Hkv6FX3ukq
Maybe get a gig w/the Miami Heat? Your puppetmsster has connects at NBA— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
Ummmmmm
Scratch that
They didn't want him either https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Masvidal— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
Lackey for the man Dana White reduced to
HUMAN
RUBBLE https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Maybe get on a Goon Squad working for a Villain who doesn't spend so much time— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
SOBBING
Bad look for you https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Masvidal later replied to Sonnen’s Twitter tirade, calling Sonnen a “juice head” in reference to Sonnen’s admitted performance-enhancing drug usage.
You juice head, I bet you won’t say this stuff in person. @ChaelSonnen just keep the same energy when you see me.— BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2023
“You juice head, I bet you won’t say this stuff in person,” Masvidal wrote. “[Sonnen] just keep the same energy when you see me.”
Sonnen has already responded.
Since I don't spend much time in county jails, homeless shelters, methadone centers, or dodgy, unlicensed, outdoor barber-shops, it's unlikely we'll see each other in person anytime soon. https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
...But if we DO meet in person— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
some advice
-DON'T pretend to fight w/your benefactors ("ME") to try to get heat for yout failing fight promotion. It's doomed, the $ is gone, wasted.
NO
"Man-Bun"
Seriously Bruh.
Go get a haircut where you're not sitting on a folding beach-chair… https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V
DO— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
-Go see a Therapist. Point to the spot(s) where Colby hurt you. Have a good cry, punch the pillow, repeat every 2 weeks. https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V
For more on the Sonnen-Helwani drama, which stemmed from a disagreement about the compensation that Francis Ngannou received for his boxing match with Tyson Fury, watch the latest from The MMA Hour.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...