Chael Sonnen takes aim at ‘two-faced’ Jorge Masvidal for recent insults, Masvidal responds

Chael Sonnen isn’t going to let a stray insult slide.

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal made an appearance on The MMA Hour this past Monday and he weighed in on the recent tiff between host Ariel Helwani and Sonnen, siding with Helwani and calling Sonnen “a b****” among other insults. Sonnen was quick to respond to the sound bite on social media.

In a series of tweets, Sonnen took shots at Masvidal’s most recent UFC losses and his assault case involving rival Colby Covington (which was resolved on Monday), as well as alleging that Masvidal came to him in the past looking for career advice.

“Jorge if you wanna scrap you hafta beat one of my students first Colby Cov... Ummmm scratch that,” Sonnen wrote. “Let’s stick to things that are possible.”

Let's stick to things that are possible — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 272 in March 2022. A few weeks later, Masvidal was arrested after he allegedly assaulted Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.

Sonnen continued to make references to Masvidal’s arrest, which can be seen below.

-Are you allowed to kick with the leg that's wearing the house-arrest ankle monitor? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

MASVIDAL- I do “want some” just trying to be clear on a few regulatory matters… Is your corner going to give you a prison juice-box instead of water? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

Air Marshals shackling you to a hand-dollyl like Hannibal Lecter ? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

In total, Sonnen has directed 17 tweets at Masvidal so far. See more from the three-time UFC title challenger below.

-No "Man-Bun" — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

Am I the last person you turned on, or just the latest? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

Is a dozen enough? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

On a related note-shouldn't they just have replaced your entire face? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

It means the next time you fight, you're gonna have FOUR black eyes instead of the usual TWO — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

BEAT IT — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023

Busted-Down Suitcase https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

The man nobody trusts https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

Now pretending to want a beating from the man you idolized https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

They didn't want him over there… https://t.co/Hkv6FX3ukq — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

They didn't want him either https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

RUBBLE https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

Bad look for you https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

Masvidal later replied to Sonnen’s Twitter tirade, calling Sonnen a “juice head” in reference to Sonnen’s admitted performance-enhancing drug usage.

You juice head, I bet you won’t say this stuff in person. @ChaelSonnen just keep the same energy when you see me. — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2023

“You juice head, I bet you won’t say this stuff in person,” Masvidal wrote. “[Sonnen] just keep the same energy when you see me.”

Sonnen has already responded.

Since I don't spend much time in county jails, homeless shelters, methadone centers, or dodgy, unlicensed, outdoor barber-shops, it's unlikely we'll see each other in person anytime soon. https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

Go get a haircut where you're not sitting on a folding beach-chair… https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

-Go see a Therapist. Point to the spot(s) where Colby hurt you. Have a good cry, punch the pillow, repeat every 2 weeks. https://t.co/jWOJiQ9j6V — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023

For more on the Sonnen-Helwani drama, which stemmed from a disagreement about the compensation that Francis Ngannou received for his boxing match with Tyson Fury, watch the latest from The MMA Hour.