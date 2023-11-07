Johan “JoJo” Ghazali set to make official ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 17

Muay Thai prodigy Johan “JoJo” Ghazali will make his official ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Dec. 8 after he became the youngest fighter to ever sign to the organization in a six-figure deal back in October.

The 16-year-old will clash with Edgar Tabares in a flyweight Muay Thai fight, which takes place at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the card airing live in the United States on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.

ONE officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Ghazali earned his callup to the main roster after he scored four wins inside eight months while competing on the ONE Friday Fight series.

During that run, Ghazali had three knockouts including a blistering 16-second finish in his debut as well as putting away Russian Temirlan Bekmurzaev with a vicious liver shot in the second round that earned him a bonus along with the contract to join the main ONE Championship roster.

“This is crazy,” Ghazali said after he won the contract. “I turn 17 next month, I guess I have a ONE Championship contract before I even have my driver’s license. This is crazy.”

Ghazali’s rapid ascension in Muay Thai has been compared to reigning ONE flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon after he started taking fights when he was only 8 years old and won his first major title at just 19 years of age.

He’ll look to build on the momentum he gained to earn the ONE Championship contract when he makes his debut as part of the upcoming card in December.