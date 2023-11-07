Nicolas Dalby was ‘laughing at the odds’ ahead of big upset win at UFC Sao Paulo

Nicolas Dalby certainly pulled off a huge upset when he stopped Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo — at least according to the betting odds, and not the veteran fighter himself.

Dalby picked up a comeback second-round TKO victory at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event, and handed the massive favorite Bonfim his first pro loss. Ahead of the matchup, Dalby could be found as high as nearly a +500 underdog, and for those who had faith in the 12-fight UFC vet to pull it off, they were rewarded for it.

“I think the bookmakers undervalued me,” Dalby said on The MMA Hour. “I was kind of laughing at the odds. I was like, ‘OK, he’s good, but he’s not that good. He has not been tested yet.’”

Dalby entered the bout on a three-fight win streak, which included wins over Muslim Salikhov and Warlley Alves, while Bonfim was riding on the momentum of two quick stoppage wins to begin his octagon tenure.

While the 38-year-old understood why people were impressed with Bonfim’s skillset, Dalby felt strongly that his overall experience would play a huge factor.

“I was extremely confident going into the fight,” Dalby said. “Of course, there wasn’t much video we could look at compared to my last fight, but I felt like we could see enough that we knew he was a diamond in the rough, and he still had some lessons to be learned.”

Now on a four-fight win streak, Dalby could find himself in line for a big fight — in fact, he’s hopeful for a top-15 opponent in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions. But after 30 pro MMA fights, Dalby says he’s ready for anything, and anybody.

“Anyone in this weight division I’m ready for,” Dalby explained. “Just give me anyone. I know it’s a thing to have a name, but honestly, give me anyone. I’m not precious like that.”