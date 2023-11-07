Morning Report: Henry Cejudo predicts Marlon Vera upset, Sean O’Malley ‘hasn’t gone through the trenches’

Henry Cejudo expects history to repeat itself at UFC 299 in March 2024.

The UFC announced the first three title fights of 2024 yesterday, featuring bouts in the middleweight, featherweight, and bantamweight divisions. Each title will headline month-by-month from January to March, ending with UFC 299 on a yet-to-be-determined date. Atop the card will be the rematch between 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley as he looks to avenge his only career loss against Marlon “Chito” Vera.

After O’Malley won the title in August against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, a plethora of contenders became viable options for his first title defense. Cejudo was amongst the mix despite his recent split decision loss to Sterling. The former two-division champion now hopes to tussle with Merab Dvalishvili around the same time but ultimately expects the same outcome from this rematch as when Vera first defeated O’Malley by first-round TKO in August 2020.

“I still stick to what I said before,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “‘Chito’ Vera beats him just based on endurance. There’s another problematic thing that Sean is not accustomed to and that’s taller guys. It’s not like ‘Chito’s’ a giant either but he’s about 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9, while Sean O’Malley is 5-foot-11. When you start getting people at the same height and they fought before, one of them already has seen him literally break. You can take him there again. If ‘Chito’ Vera can really up his defense and be able to just keep your hands up, there’s nothing that he can do to your legs. The only thing that he can really do, ‘Chito,’ is right here, your face or your body.”

The key to Vera’s first win was his effective leg kick game, which hampered “Sugar’s” movement and led to ground-and-pound strikes getting the job done. Since then, Vera has continued to be consistently violent by delivering some big knockouts and bruising beatings over names like Rob Font and former champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.

O’Malley is also a proven knockout artist in the division, if not the best. In terms of opposition, Cejudo believes there’s a distinct difference and Vera just has more ways to deal damage than O’Malley.

“A guy like Sean O’Malley hasn’t gone through the trenches,” Cejudo said. “He hasn’t gone through the who’s who. Yeah, he’s got a controversial win, which still, I don’t believe he beat [Petr] Yan then he’s got one that he happened to throw a right hand and he caught Aljamain Sterling.

“Was it an early stoppage? Yeah, I’m not here to complain. What I’m saying is he hasn’t been through the trenches against really tough guys and I do believe ‘Chito,’ if he can just do the same gameplan as he did his last fight and take out his legs, it’ll be the exact same outcome.”

