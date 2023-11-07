Morning Report: Henry Cejudo predicts Marlon Vera upset, Sean O’Malley ‘hasn’t gone through the trenches’

Henry Cejudo expects history to repeat itself at UFC 299 in March 2024.
The UFC announced the first three title fights of 2024 yesterday, featuring bouts in the middleweight, featherweight, and bantamweight divisions. Each title will headline month-by-month from January to March, ending with UFC 299 on a yet-to-be-determined date. Atop the card will be the rematch between 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley as he looks to avenge his only career loss against Marlon “Chito” Vera.
After O’Malley won the title in August against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, a plethora of contenders became viable options for his first title defense. Cejudo was amongst the mix despite his recent split decision loss to Sterling. The former two-division champion now hopes to tussle with Merab Dvalishvili around the same time but ultimately expects the same outcome from this rematch as when Vera first defeated O’Malley by first-round TKO in August 2020.
“I still stick to what I said before,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “‘Chito’ Vera beats him just based on endurance. There’s another problematic thing that Sean is not accustomed to and that’s taller guys. It’s not like ‘Chito’s’ a giant either but he’s about 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9, while Sean O’Malley is 5-foot-11. When you start getting people at the same height and they fought before, one of them already has seen him literally break. You can take him there again. If ‘Chito’ Vera can really up his defense and be able to just keep your hands up, there’s nothing that he can do to your legs. The only thing that he can really do, ‘Chito,’ is right here, your face or your body.”
The key to Vera’s first win was his effective leg kick game, which hampered “Sugar’s” movement and led to ground-and-pound strikes getting the job done. Since then, Vera has continued to be consistently violent by delivering some big knockouts and bruising beatings over names like Rob Font and former champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.
O’Malley is also a proven knockout artist in the division, if not the best. In terms of opposition, Cejudo believes there’s a distinct difference and Vera just has more ways to deal damage than O’Malley.
“A guy like Sean O’Malley hasn’t gone through the trenches,” Cejudo said. “He hasn’t gone through the who’s who. Yeah, he’s got a controversial win, which still, I don’t believe he beat [Petr] Yan then he’s got one that he happened to throw a right hand and he caught Aljamain Sterling.
“Was it an early stoppage? Yeah, I’m not here to complain. What I’m saying is he hasn’t been through the trenches against really tough guys and I do believe ‘Chito,’ if he can just do the same gameplan as he did his last fight and take out his legs, it’ll be the exact same outcome.”
SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE
New fight thoughts.
Why Canada?!?! GSP you do this bs?! No guns, no freedom of speech.. UFC you fucking with me?!?!— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 6, 2023
The fifteenth rose— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 6, 2023
My prediction is a first round finish, what's yours?#AndNew #IliaTopuria #ElMatador #UFC pic.twitter.com/9yveEXt7FM
Daddy’s back— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 6, 2023
NEW: @corysandhagen reacts to the news about O’Malley-Vera for the bantamweight title and the fight being in March.— Luke Thomas ️♀️ (@lthomasnews) November 6, 2023
“March? Why March? Fight earlier so I can fight earlier.” pic.twitter.com/nxJ2us2svF
See you soon @MerabDvalishvil https://t.co/fDPNB6bI9m— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 6, 2023
Interesting development.
I’m the bigger name and since YOU’RE NOT SKILLED ENOUGH to fight me in MMA I have to go to your sport…— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 6, 2023
AND YOUR weight class?
You really are in your own reality “GWOAT”
— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 7, 2023
I’m 16X world champion at 145lbs.
More World Championship victories than all of your Pro Boxing and MMA fights combined.
145 or you can kick rocks https://t.co/8Wzswaxhh3
How you 13X world champion with 12 pro fights— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 7, 2023
You so goofy.
You’re right. Weight classes don’t matter.
But why you picking rules then?
Open weight whatever you want to step on the scale mma fight.
I will drop you on your head and dribble it like a basketball…but YOU… https://t.co/7dBSbmsuvH
☠️☠️☠️— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 7, 2023
GWOAT https://t.co/eL9TlQ284Z pic.twitter.com/VNzmLCPDkf
Back at it.
@Tofiq__Musayev with a statement win at #RIZIN_LANDMARK7!— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2023
Who wants to see Musayev back inside the #Bellator cage soon?
@rizin_PR pic.twitter.com/o5RRZCAibp
On this day.
＼ ／— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) November 6, 2023
✨1 year since RIZIN Landmark Vol. 4✨
Hiramoto Yamasu
Suzuki Imanari
Motoya Kuramoto
Samurai Mark Hunt Minowaman
Gibrainn Takakenshin
SARAMI Fontoura
Nakamura Soya
Yamaniha Kawamura
Yang Fullswing … pic.twitter.com/9toLIOSgL5
A champion’s arrival.
Japanese Champion's Triumph #ChihiroSuzuki emerged from the arrival gate holding the champion's belt and a flag with a message. He was greeted by fans who had come to the airport to welcome him @Chihiro__0514 pic.twitter.com/cIboaTbYxs— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) November 6, 2023
第10試合— Sachiko HOTAKA 11.4 RIZINアゼルバイジャン 保高幸子 (@greco_free) November 6, 2023
フェザー級タイトルマッチ
王者 #ヴガール・ケラモフ vs. 挑戦者 #鈴木千裕@Chihiro__0514#RIZIN_LANDMARK7 #アゼルバイジャン
2023年11月4日（土）
National Gymnastic Arena, Azerbaijan
RESULT and PHOTO https://t.co/I4VbqBGcix
ベルトベルトベルト https://t.co/SaC6vvcZ6j pic.twitter.com/fisr0c8ChS
Might as well rebook it now.
Give me chenchen for dinner in JANUARY with some SecretJuice. There’s no reason to protect him from me , force him to sign it again, otherwise he gonna still ducking— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 6, 2023
Let’s go mtfk! https://t.co/bcjY8RbIeq pic.twitter.com/h6VSBSfusM
Vicious.
I’m ready to blow the roof off @ScotiabankArena on January 20th— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) November 6, 2023
Who should it be? pic.twitter.com/PWfNVvYI3h
Oh boy.
Jorge if you wanna scrap— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
You hafta beat one of my students first
Colby Cov...
Ummmm
Scratch that
Let's stick to things that are possible
MASVIDAL- I do “want some” just trying to be clear on a few regulatory matters… Is your corner going to give you a prison juice-box instead of water?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
-Are you allowed to kick with the leg that's wearing the house-arrest ankle monitor?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
Am I the last person you turned on, or just the latest?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
George- Can you travel out of state without— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
Air Marshals shackling you to a hand-dollyl like Hannibal Lecter ?
How many of your texts to me asking for help because you're dull and unfunny should I release?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 6, 2023
Is a dozen enough?
Ran out of guys to get beat up by— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
Now pretending to want a beating from the man you idolized https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Went from being— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2023
The man nobody wants to fight
To
The man nobody trusts https://t.co/HEahKXG7U8
Belter.
Belting rounds pic.twitter.com/PXb4DgmR1o— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) November 6, 2023
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Mateusz Rebecki (17-1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (10-3, 1 NC); UFC 295, Nov. 11
Si Woo Park (10-5) vs. Anggie “Harley Quinn” Madagie (3-1); Deep 117 Impact, Dec. 10
Farid Basharat (11-0) vs. Taylor Lapilus (19-3); UFC Vegas 83, Jan. 13
Sean Strickland (28-5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (20-2); UFC 297, Jan. 20
Thomas Petersen (8-1) vs. Jamal Pogues (10-4); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 3
Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0); UFC 298, February 2024
Sean O’Malley (17-1, 1 NC) vs. Marlon Vera (23-8-1); UFC 299, March 2024
FINAL THOUGHTS
Even though it’s not the right matchup to make, the O’Malley vs. Vera rematch is a compelling one.
Thanks for reading!
EXIT POLL
Poll
Which champion has the best chance of retaining in their upcoming title defense?
-
14%
Sean Strickland
-
70%
Alexander Volkanovski
-
15%
Sean O’Malley
If you find something you'd like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it.
