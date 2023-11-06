Sean O’Malley, Alexander Volkanovski, Dricus du Plessis open as betting favorites in upcoming title fights

Sean O’Malley, Alexander Volkanovski, and Dricus du Plessis opened as the favorites in the first betting odds released for the three title fights UFC CEO Dana White announced on Monday.

O’Malley defends his bantamweight title against Chito Vera in the main event of UFC 299, which takes place at a date and location to be announced. This will be O’Malley’s first title defense after winning the belt by knocking out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, and oddsmakers like his chances to avenge his previous loss to Vera, installing him as a comfortable favorite in the rematch.

Here are the opening odds for O’Malley vs. Vera 2, courtesy of Bodog.

Sean O’Malley -215

Chito Vera +175

Based on those odds, it would require a $215 bet on “Suga” to earn back $100 if he’s victorious, while a $100 bet on Vera would net $175 as the underdog.

In February, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski returns to 145 pounds after another failed foray at lightweight, this time defending his title against Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298, which also takes place at location to be determined. Despite being undefeated in the weight class and one of the most decorated champions in UFC history, oddsmakers seem to believe Topuria could be Volkanovski’s toughest test to date, installing the champion as only a slight favorite over the undefeated challenger.

Alexander Volkanovski -140

Ilia Topuria +115

And to kick things off in 2024, newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland puts his title on the line against top contender Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, which takes place on Jan. 20 in Toronto. Strickland won the title in a major upset of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, and the oddsmakers seem a bit cautious of the new champion, installing him as a slight underdog to the South African challenger.

Sean Strickland +115

Dricus du Plessis -140

The betting lines for all three fights could shift dramatically between now and the time when the bouts take place.