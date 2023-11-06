 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 Embedded, episode 1: ‘I can be the champion for a long time’

By Jed Meshew
On the first episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Jiri Prochazka talks about his long-awaited return to fighting following the injury that forced him to vacate the title, Alex Pereira teaches class, Mackenzie Dern tells stories about her father, Tom Aspinall works out, Sergei Pavlovich achieves his goal, and more.

