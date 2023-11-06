Reaction: Dana White announces three big title fights to kick off UFC’s 2024

The first quarter of 2024 already has four UFC title fights on the books after Dana White made a blockbuster announcement on Monday afternoon.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Steven Marrocco react to the UFC CEO announcing that Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title will headline UFC 297 on Jan. 20 in Toronto, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria for the featherweight championship will take place at UFC 298 in February, and Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 will take place at UFC 299 in March for the 135-pound title. Both UFC 298 and UFC 299 do not have a date, location, or venue announced at this time.

Additionally, the panel ranks the three new title fights in order of intrigue and interest, what the announcement could mean for UFC 300, and more.

