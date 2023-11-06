Jorge Masvidal vows he’s going to knock rest of Colby Covington’s ‘f****** teeth out’

Jorge Masvidal is done with Colby Covington in court, but he’s far from finished with “Chaos” in the streets.

On Monday, Masvidal finally ended his long-running legal battle with Covington, where he was facing multiple felony charges for assaulting his former friend outside of a Miami restaurant in 2022. Masvidal plead guilty to misdemeanor battery and agreed to pay the court fees associated with the case in a plea deal where prosecutors dropped the felony charges, meaning Masvidal will face no jail time for the incident. And speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour just hours after the matter was resolved, Masvidal was all smiles.

“For starters, this little b**** Colby was trying to hit me with three felonies and a misdemeanor, after he had declared numerous times that if he saw me in the street he was literally going to kill me,” Masvidal told said. “It’s the weirdest f****** s***. I couldn’t talk about this before, but now I can. He also said I attacked him with like five individuals. Where the f*** were all these co-defendants? They would have been on trial as well. You can’t just attack people with a mob of people. That would’ve been like a hate crime on his f****** flaky ass. Where the f*** are the rest of the people he was saying?

“So again, he’s a f****** liar. It was just me and him, I f****** confronted him after he had just dropped that s***, and what did he do? He went and f****** hid in a f****** hostess’ f****** desk and called the cops. The recordings are all out there. ‘9-1-1, I’m in fear for my life. This guy’s outside trying to kick my ass!’ You f****** p****-ass b****. Eight months I’ve been dealing with this s***. All types of money spent, all types of bulls***, but thank goodness for [my lawyer] Brad Cohen. Love this guy. He kept me out of trouble, great dude, walked me through the whole thing. He’s the best.”

The feud between Masvidal and Covington is well-documented as the two were once friends and training partners at American Top Team, before a series of incidents ultimately soured the friendship and turned them into bitter rivals. The pair ultimately ended up facing each other in the main event of UFC 272, where Covington won a unanimous decision victory. Shortly after that bout is when the aforementioned incident took place, where Masvidal attacked Covington outside a Miami steakhouse, resulting in minor injuries to Covington. And to hear Masvidal tell it, now that that incident has been resolved, another one could await him in the future.

“I don’t know when, but me and Colby are going to see each other at some point,” Masvidal said. “Whether it’s in a f****** cage, or I don’t know where the f*** it’s going to be, but we’re going to see each other for him lying on my name, for him f****** pressing charges, for everything that he’s f****** done, we are going to see each other. And it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be interesting. I’m going to knock the rest of his f****** teeth out. I got to knock two of his f****** fake-ass teeth out.

“Three felonies and a misdemeanor! F*** you, motherf*****. You piece of s***. You know with three felonies I never could have had a job again. Look, I was scared for my life. [Smiles knowingly].”

Masvidal added that he hasn’t run into Covington on the streets of Miami since then, and says it may never happen. But if it does, “Gamebred” appears to still be ready to settle up in the streets.

“That motherf***** lives on a rock with no WiFi. When he posts something, it’s like four days later. That motherf***** doesn’t say s*** or do s***, because he knows it’s f****** on,” Masvidal said. “Don’t f****** move incorrect motherf*****. You run into me, I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“He should have never brought up my kids. I told him before, I told him during, I told him after, don’t bring up my kids, you’re going to have different problems you’re going to have to deal with for the rest of your life. Because I might be retired, but to this day, the funnest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life is fighting. So if I’ve got a chance to whoop somebody’s ass that’s crossed the line, I’m all for it. Every time we see each other, we can throw down. The only difference is, I’m never going to involve f****** other people or police. This f****** fluid-gender b****, claiming he’s a man and a patriot, when I know he’s a f****** state-sponsored snitch-b****. What a p****.”

Covington has other fish to fry at the moment, as the former interim welterweight champion is getting yet another shot at UFC gold when he challenges Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 296 in December. Masvidal, meanwhile, retired from MMA earlier this year and has instead spent much of his time building his Gamebred Fighting promotion.