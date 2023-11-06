Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery but avoids jail time over Colby Covington assault

Jorge Masvidal finally got closure on his assault case involving former friend and opponent Colby Covington.

On Monday, Masvidal pled guilty to misdemeanor battery as part of a plea deal with prosecutors with two other felony charges being dropped after he attacked Covington outside a restaurant in Miami back in March 2022. Masvidal was sentenced to time served and he’ll be responsible for paying court fees attached to the case but he’ll face no jail time in the case.

Masvidal addressed the plea deal in a post on Instagram after leaving the courthouse

“F*** you, Colby,” Masvidal said. “It’s going to be a f****** movie now. All these orders, all these restraining orders been lifted off. It’s going to be a f****** movie.”

The plea deal brings the long-running saga to an end after Masvidal lost in his fight against Covington back at UFC 272 but that didn’t end their rivalry.

A few weeks later, Masvidal attacked Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami with the former interim welterweight champion suffering injuries including a broken tooth as well as concussion. Covington identified Masvidal as his attacker and said that he was punched twice during the assault.

At the time when the incident happened, Masvidal proclaimed his innocence.

Masvidal was later arrested and faced multiple felony charges including aggravated battery and criminal mischief. If he was convicted on all charges, Masvidal faced up to 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

With Masvidal reaching an agreement to plead guilty on a misdemeanor battery charge, the situation involving Covington will now come to an end.