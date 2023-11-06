 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘UFC 295 countdown’ video

By Bryan Tucker
The ‘UFC 295 countdown’ video features the top two fights Saturday night. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will compete for the vacant light heavyweight title. Also, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will clash for the UFC interim heavyweight title.

