The ‘UFC 295 countdown’ video features the top two fights Saturday night. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will compete for the vacant light heavyweight title. Also, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will clash for the UFC interim heavyweight title.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...