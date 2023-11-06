The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley and Jiří Procházka in studio, Jailton Almeida, Jorge Masvidal, and Nicolas Dalby

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at UFC Sao Paulo and the latest MMA news. The parlay boys also recap their latest selection, and GC looks back at this UFC Sao Paulo picks.

2 p.m.: Nicolas Dalby recaps his Fight of the Night performance at UFC Sao Paulo.

2:20 p.m.: Jailton Almeida looks back at this win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo.

2:35 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal discusses what’s new with Gamebred Boxing and for him.

3 p.m.: Sean O’Malley stops by in studio to discuss what’s next for the UFC bantamweight champion.

4 p.m.: Jiří Procházka also drops by in studio to discuss his upcoming title shot at UFC 295.

