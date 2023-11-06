 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley and Jiří Procházka in studio, Jailton Almeida, Jorge Masvidal, and Nicolas Dalby

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at UFC Sao Paulo and the latest MMA news. The parlay boys also recap their latest selection, and GC looks back at this UFC Sao Paulo picks.

2 p.m.: Nicolas Dalby recaps his Fight of the Night performance at UFC Sao Paulo.

2:20 p.m.: Jailton Almeida looks back at this win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo.

2:35 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal discusses what’s new with Gamebred Boxing and for him.

3 p.m.: Sean O’Malley stops by in studio to discuss what’s next for the UFC bantamweight champion.

4 p.m.: Jiří Procházka also drops by in studio to discuss his upcoming title shot at UFC 295.

