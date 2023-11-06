On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Sao Paulo

Jailton Almeida controlled and dominated Derrick Lewis for nearly the entire UFC Sao Paulo main event, and as impressive a feat as that is, the performance still left people with questions about his ceiling in the heavyweight division. Where does Almeida go from here in order to answer those questions?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to predict who Almeida could face next following his unanimous decision win over Lewis in Saturday’s headliner. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Nicolas Dalby after his gritty comeback stoppage win over Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event, Rodrigo Nascimento following his second victory against Don’Tale Mayes, Caio Borralho after improving to 5-0 in the UFC with his win over Abus Magomedov, along with Rookie of the Year contender Elves Brener, and more.

