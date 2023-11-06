Morning Report: Alex Pereira won’t ‘play that vengeance game’ for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira has had a movie-like career in MMA thus far.

The newest inductee into the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame returned to MMA after a brief departure in 2016 after going 2-1. It’s no secret that the 36-year-old Pereira is a masterful striker, having been a former Glory champion, transitioning back to MMA from kickboxing and ultimately becoming a UFC champion in only four fights upon his arrival in the company.

Unfortunately for Pereira, his reign as the UFC middleweight king was short-lived as he dropped the strap in his first title defense against longtime two-sport rival Israel Adesanya. In kickboxing, Pereira held titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight, the latter of which he returned to following his Adesanya loss. One win later over fellow former champion Jan Blachowicz and “Poatan” is vying for vacant gold against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 this Saturday. Prochazka will seek reclamation of the title he once held when dethroning Pereira’s mentor and coach Glover Teixeira, creating a nice little story wrinkle in the thrilling stylistic matchup.

“I’m not going into this fight with mixed emotions about vengeance,” Pereira told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “I don’t want to play that game. I want to go with a very positive mindset. I’m going to fight with the mindset that they haven’t even fought before. But looking into the other side of being able to bring Glover his belt back and put it back in the gym, that means a lot to me.

“Glover always helps a lot. He gave me good feedback for this fight. Honestly, regardless of having fought Jiri or not, Glover always helps a lot in many ways. He makes a big difference in the camp.”

The pairing of Pereira and Prochazka is a bonafide striker’s delight. Each is a knockout artist of the highest order who has improved defensively in the grappling department with each fight. Between the two, they have a combined 52 finishes by strikes, including Pereira’s kickboxing career.

While there are plenty of storylines tied to Pereira’s side of the fight, Prochazka will enter the octagon without having fought his Teixeira clash in June 2022. The only reason the belt is vacant in the first place is because of a bad shoulder injury the Czech Republic native suffered in December, forcing him to heal up until finally ready to return. Despite the absence, Pereira expects the same crazy violence Prochazka is accustomed to delivering.

“The thing that makes him dangerous is all the experience he has,” Pereira said. “He’s a seasoned fighter. He’s dangerous, but that helps to keep me aware and not overlook the guy. I’m actually preparing to go over there and get it done. He’s a seasoned and experienced guy. That plays a part in it.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Andre Fili (22-10, 1 NC) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-2); UFC 296, Dec. 16

Raquel Penningtion (15-9) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC); UFC 297, Jan. 20

FINAL THOUGHTS

Prochazka vs. Pereira has the potential to be pretty much anything but boring and you just love it when those matchups get made. Big hype.

Thanks for reading!

