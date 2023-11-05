UFC Sao Paulo reaction: How do you grade Jailton Almeida’s main event win over Derrick Lewis?

Jailton Almeida dominated Derrick Lewis over 25 minutes in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Sao Paulo card. And yet, a lot of people seem to have left the event with far more questions than answers. They found Almeida’s performance as somewhat of a letdown.

What grade does Almeida deserve for his second straight main event win?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman react to Almeida’s sweep of the scorecards against Lewis, if the surging heavyweight gained anything with the win, if the community actually learned more about Lewis in the loss than Almeida in the win, and where Almeida goes next.

Additionally, they discuss Nicolas Dalby’s gritty comeback stoppage win against Gabriel Bonfim as the biggest underdog on the main card, Elves Brener’s sensational knockout, Angela Hill continuing to pick up victories and her importance to the UFC roster, and more.

Watch the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your pods.