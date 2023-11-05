UFC Sao Paulo post-fight bonuses: Co-main event beats out headliner to win ‘Fight of the Night’

The UFC favored a gutsy slugfest over a lopsided beatdown when post-fight bonuses were handed out at UFC Sao Paulo.

The welterweight co-main event between Nicolas Dalby and Gabriel Bonfim took home “Fight of the Night” honors, with both fighters picking up $50,000 for the bout on Saturday at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo.

Dalby was a significant underdog heading into the bout, and early on, odds appeared to be on point as Bonfim took an early lead in the bout. As the fight went on, however, Dalby’s relentless pressure and cardio wore Bonfim thin, and by the end of the second round, Bonfim was pounded out by a flurry of punches for his first professional loss.

UFC Sao Paulo aired live on ESPN+ and was headlined by a heavyweight fight between red-hot contender Jailton Almeida, whose smothering of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis left his colleagues unimpressed.

The other bonuses handed out at UFC Sao Paulo included: