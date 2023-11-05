‘We watch heavyweights for the KOs’: Fighters react to Jailton Almeida’s lackluster win over Derrick Lewis

Jailton Almeida reigned supreme over Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo, but given his advantage in grappling, fighters weren’t thrilled when the heavyweights went to the scorecards.

Almeida earned scores of 50-45 and 50-44 twice for smothering Lewis on the canvas. And yet, his UFC colleagues weren’t thrilled by the Brazilian’s performance despite his sixth straight win in the octagon.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Sao Paulo main card on Saturday.

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

We watch heavy weights for the ko’s — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023

I think if @RazorBlaydes265 made it to this fight, Almeida would've probably took his first loss tonight. There's no way he takes Blaydes down like that... I'd have to see it to believe it. #UFCSaoPaulo — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 5, 2023

Almeida/Lewis is NOT going the dis… — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 5, 2023

That was not it. #UFCSaoPaulo — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023

Did he just call out someone with no wrestling? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023

Congrats to jailton, respect — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023

I actually enjoyed the Jailton Almeida v Derrick Lewis fight . If someone runs the ball in the NFL to slow down a high powered passing offense , everyone cheers . If you’re smart in mma , everyone is disappointed . I was on the edge of my seat all night seeing if Lewis could last… — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2023

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Amazing work by Dalby salute! — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 5, 2023

I’m a new fan of Dalby and his fighting style. #ufc — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) November 5, 2023

Dalby is a DAWG!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 5, 2023

Dalby is a MF DOG! #UFCSaoPaulo — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) November 5, 2023

Damn that was wild! What a turn of events! Dalby pulled it off in Brazil! Crazy fight! #UFCSaoPaulo — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 5, 2023

What a fight!! Great performance by Dalby #UFCSP — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 5, 2023

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Nascimento should stay at distance Mayes should dirty box!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

Caio Borralho vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Borralho started circling the right way and now look!!! I told y’all I see these things!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

30-27 is crazy!!! But right decision — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

Elves Brener def. Kaynan Kruschewsky