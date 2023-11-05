‘We watch heavyweights for the KOs’: Fighters react to Jailton Almeida’s lackluster win over Derrick Lewis

Jailton Almeida reigned supreme over Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo, but given his advantage in grappling, fighters weren’t thrilled when the heavyweights went to the scorecards.
Almeida earned scores of 50-45 and 50-44 twice for smothering Lewis on the canvas. And yet, his UFC colleagues weren’t thrilled by the Brazilian’s performance despite his sixth straight win in the octagon.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Sao Paulo main card on Saturday.
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
We watch heavy weights for the ko’s— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023
I think if @RazorBlaydes265 made it to this fight, Almeida would've probably took his first loss tonight. There's no way he takes Blaydes down like that... I'd have to see it to believe it. #UFCSaoPaulo— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 5, 2023
Almeida/Lewis is NOT going the dis…— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 5, 2023
That was not it. #UFCSaoPaulo— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023
Did he just call out someone with no wrestling?— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023
Congrats to jailton, respect— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023
I actually enjoyed the Jailton Almeida v Derrick Lewis fight . If someone runs the ball in the NFL to slow down a high powered passing offense , everyone cheers . If you’re smart in mma , everyone is disappointed . I was on the edge of my seat all night seeing if Lewis could last…— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2023
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Amazing work by Dalby salute!— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 5, 2023
I’m a new fan of Dalby and his fighting style. #ufc— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) November 5, 2023
Dalby is a DAWG!!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 5, 2023
Dalby is a MF DOG! #UFCSaoPaulo— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) November 5, 2023
Damn that was wild! What a turn of events! Dalby pulled it off in Brazil! Crazy fight! #UFCSaoPaulo— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 5, 2023
What a fight!! Great performance by Dalby #UFCSP— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 5, 2023
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Nascimento should stay at distance Mayes should dirty box!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023
Their only human being @bisping #greatquote— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) November 5, 2023
Caio Borralho vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
Borralho started circling the right way and now look!!! I told y’all I see these things!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023
Flawless execution from Borralho— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) November 5, 2023
#UFCSaoPaulo
30-27 is crazy!!! But right decision— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023
Elves Brener def. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Oh my goodness!!! #UFCSaoPaulo— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...