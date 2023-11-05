Video: Chihiro Suzuki wins title with insane upkick knockout at RIZIN Landmark 7

Chihiro Suzuki joined the 2023 “Knockout of the Year” discussion on Saturday.

Suzuki challenged Vugar Karamov for the RIZIN featherweight title in the main event of RIZIN Landmark 7 in Azerbaijan. In the opening round, Karamov had Suzuki on his back and was looking to improve position, but Suzuki kept his defensive awareness sharp.

Then, Suzuki turned that defense into vicious offense as he landed a ferocious upkick that badly hurt his opponent before landing a vicious barrage of punches off of his back to claim the title.

Check out the wild finish in the video below.

The 24-year-old Suzuki picked up his seventh consecutive victory, following up on a stunning knockout of Bellator featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull in July in his previous performance.

Suzuki is now 7-1, 1 NC over his nine appearances for RIZIN, and earned his 12th pro MMA win overall.

Karamov captured the title in July with a first-round submission win at Super RIZIN 2, but he was not able to successfully defend the championship.