UFC Sao Paulo video: Elves Brener faceplants Kaynan Kruschewsky for devastating walkoff knockout

Elves Brener made the most of his last second call up to the main card after he delivered a jaw-dropping walkoff knockout at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday.

A late cancellation in the fight between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan gave Brener and Kaynan Kruschewsky the chance to kick off the main card. Brener lived up to the spotlight after the stepped into a combination that ended with a huge left hand clipping Kruschewsky behind the ear and sending him face first to the canvas.

Kruschewsky was out before he ever hit the floor with the referee rushing into stop the contest at 4:01 in the first round as Brener celebrated his handiwork.

“I’ve always wanted to fight here, it’s my backyard,” Brener said following the win. “I’ll fight anyone, Dana [White]. Give me someone from the top 15. I’m ready.”

There was little doubt that Brener and Kruschewsky would put on a show as the all-Brazilian affair promised to delight the crowd in Sao Paulo. Both fighters were swinging huge heavy shots any time they stepped into an exchange and it felt like only a matter of time before somebody landed a finishing blow.

The difference came when Brener uncorked a huge right hand before ducking under a punch coming right back at him from Kruschewsky. A split second later, Brener threw the left hand that almost hit an off switch as Kruschewsky just fell down to the canvas to end the fight.

The win puts Brener at 3-0 in the UFC and 16-3 overall as he continues making waves with every performance inside the octagon.