UFC Sao Paulo video: Vitor Petrino flattens Modestas Bukauskas with brutal one-punch knockout

Vitor Petrino remained undefeated while adding another highlight to his resume after he dispatched Modestas Bukauskas in impressive fashion at UFC Sao Paulo.

The Contender Series veteran once again displayed his ferocious finishing ability — this time after he lured Bukauskas into an exchange and the made him pay for it. With both fighters throwing punches, Petrino stepped into a well-timed left hook that blasted Bukauskas and sent his eyes rolling back into his head as he crashed to the canvas.

Referee Marc Goddard rushed to ensure Petrino didn’t follow up with anymore punishment with the knockout ending the fight at 1:03 in the second round.

“The strategy was to put on a show,” Petrino said afterwards. “I wanted to knock him out as soon as possible. I’ve gotten a submission, I’ve gotten a bonus so I told my coach I wanted a knockout.”

A highly touted prospect with raw potential, Petrino didn’t swing for the fences early but instead showed off his grappling skills after the planted Bukauskas on the canvas with a massive takedown in the opening round. Petrino remained in control, although he showed good patience while setting up his offense both on the feet and on the ground.

At the start of the second round, Petrino settled into his striking arsenal as he invited Bukauskas to stand and trade with him, which was ultimately what ended the fight. The left hook from Petrino landed flush and it knocked Bukauskas stiff as he fell to the ground for the knockout.

Petrino now sports a perfect 10-0 record including three straight wins in the UFC and given enough time, he looks like a future contender in the middleweight division.