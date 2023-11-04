UFC Sao Paulo video: Eduarda ‘Ronda’ Moura mauls Montserrat Conejo, vows to make Diana Belbita ‘bark like a dog’

Eduarda Moura lived up to the nickname “Ronda.”

In her promotional debut at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday, Moura dominated in a manner that would make former UFC champion Ronda Rousey proud, grounding Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (10-4) early and them pummeling her in Round 2 to secure a knockout win.

Watch Moura’s aggressive finish below.

That’s 10 finishes in 10 pro bouts now for the undefeated Moura, who was signed off of Dana White’s Contender Series this past August. Her fight week wasn’t without its hiccups, however, as she missed weight for Saturday’s strawweight contest by 3.5 pounds, which resulted in her forfeiting 30 percent of her purse to Conejo.

Still, Moura announced herself as one to watch at 115, and she didn’t shy away from calling out one of the division’s veterans. In her post-fight interview, Moura called for a matchup with Diana Belbita, following up on a callout she had previously made on social media.

“It was a dream come true,” Moura said via a Portuguese translator. “I wanted to debut anywhere, but obviously it’s a lot more special here in Brazil. I want to fight Belbita. I’m going to teach her to bark like a dog.”