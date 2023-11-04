UFC Sao Paulo video: Eduarda ‘Ronda’ Moura mauls Montserrat Conejo, vows to make Diana Belbita ‘bark like a dog’

Eduarda Moura lived up to the nickname “Ronda.”
In her promotional debut at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday, Moura dominated in a manner that would make former UFC champion Ronda Rousey proud, grounding Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (10-4) early and them pummeling her in Round 2 to secure a knockout win.
Watch Moura’s aggressive finish below.
Eduarda Moura gets the second-round finish #UFCSP— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 4, 2023
(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/OFUIcFsDOn
That’s 10 finishes in 10 pro bouts now for the undefeated Moura, who was signed off of Dana White’s Contender Series this past August. Her fight week wasn’t without its hiccups, however, as she missed weight for Saturday’s strawweight contest by 3.5 pounds, which resulted in her forfeiting 30 percent of her purse to Conejo.
Still, Moura announced herself as one to watch at 115, and she didn’t shy away from calling out one of the division’s veterans. In her post-fight interview, Moura called for a matchup with Diana Belbita, following up on a callout she had previously made on social media.
“It was a dream come true,” Moura said via a Portuguese translator. “I wanted to debut anywhere, but obviously it’s a lot more special here in Brazil. I want to fight Belbita. I’m going to teach her to bark like a dog.”
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...