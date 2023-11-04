UFC Sao Paulo live blog: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

This is the UFC Sao Paulo live blog for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis, the heavyweight main event Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Almeida (19-2) has yet to taste defeat in five UFC appearances, and all 19 of his career victories have come by way of knockout or submission. “Malhadinho” has rarely been in danger inside the octagon thus far, absorbing a total of two significant strikes since making his UFC debut in 2022. He currently stands at No. 6 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings after a first-round submission of Jairzinho Rozenstruik this past May.

Eight spots behind Almeida at No. 14 is Lewis (27-11, 1 NC), a two-time UFC title challenger. The 38-year-old knockout artist snapped a three-fight skid in his most recent outing with a spectacular 33-second TKO of Marcos Rogerio de Lima. That win also extended Lewis’ record for the most KOs in UFC history at 14.

Check out the UFC Sao Paulo main event live blog below.