Video: Craig Jones needs less than 2 minutes to tap UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert in grappling match

Multi-time grappling champion Craig Jones made quick work of UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert in matchup that headlined Polaris 26 on Saturday.

Jones, who also serves as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s grappling coach, wasted no time jumping on Meerschaert’s back before they both hit the floor. Once Jones had the position secured, he fished for a rear-naked choke submission, taking his time to ensure Meerschaert didn’t escape.

Meerschaert, who holds the record for the most submissions in UFC middleweight history, did his best to fend off Jones’ arms, but he just couldn’t break free of the Australian’s grip on the ground. The continued pressure eventually produced results, with Jones finally slipping his arm under the chin and locking up the submission in rapid-fire fashion.

Once the choke was in deep, Meerschaert tapped with the end coming at just 1:19 seconds into the match.

Jones was understandably a heavy favorite heading into the match with a credentialed history as one of the top grapplers in the sport. He’s claimed several Polaris titles and taken second place at a pair of prestigious ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships.