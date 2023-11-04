 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida full fight video highlights from their UFC Sao Paulo clash above, courtesy of the UFC.

Lewis vs. Almeida took place Nov. 4 at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. Derrick Lewis (27-11) and Jailton Almeida (19-2) collided in the UFC Sao Paulo main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

A full recap of the fight can be found here.

Catch more video highlights below.

