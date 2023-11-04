Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida full fight video highlights from their UFC Sao Paulo clash above, courtesy of the UFC.

Lewis vs. Almeida took place Nov. 4 at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. Derrick Lewis (27-11) and Jailton Almeida (19-2) collided in the UFC Sao Paulo main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Our #UFCSP main event is up next!



It's a heavyweight battle you don't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/vp0Iprvarn — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2023

The main event is a GO❗️ pic.twitter.com/5B9FtvAj1c — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2023

Jailton Almeida takes down Derrick Lewispic.twitter.com/dObInkyjyi — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 5, 2023

LEWIS WENT FOR THE FLYING KNEE AGAIN #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/hRH5dec2Mt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2023

Qual a pontuação até agora na luta entre Malhadinho e Lewis? #UFCSP #UFCBR pic.twitter.com/ptd686xP2C — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) November 5, 2023

Almeida is so bored 10-8ing Derrick Lewis rn that he got distracted by a fly in the cage #UFCSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/RRFNfP5hrY — OOC MMA (@oocmma) November 5, 2023

Más control y castigo de @Malhadinho_UFC en este cuarto round #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/sLkev0PX2i — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023

¿Salvado por la bocina?



El martillazo de Almeida ha dejado tocado a Lewis #UFCEurosport #UFCSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/cGpwuHLEX0 — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) November 5, 2023