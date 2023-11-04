Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida full fight video highlights from their UFC Sao Paulo clash above, courtesy of the UFC.
Lewis vs. Almeida took place Nov. 4 at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. Derrick Lewis (27-11) and Jailton Almeida (19-2) collided in the UFC Sao Paulo main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
A full recap of the fight can be found here.
Catch more video highlights below.
Our #UFCSP main event is up next!— UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2023
It's a heavyweight battle you don't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/vp0Iprvarn
Listo para una estelar en casa @Malhadinho_UFC #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/Pvnls6f3f1— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023
.@Thebeast_ufc ya sale y esta vez de visitante #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/7oRn7TZPnK— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023
CHEGOU A HORA #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/9c9tTOjjHW— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) November 5, 2023
The main event is a GO❗️ pic.twitter.com/5B9FtvAj1c— UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2023
Jailton Almeida takes down Derrick Lewispic.twitter.com/dObInkyjyi— MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 5, 2023
.@Malhadinho_UFC con todo el control sobre la lona #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/bU2mmywHh9— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023
LEWIS WENT FOR THE FLYING KNEE AGAIN #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/hRH5dec2Mt— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2023
.@Thebeast_ufc ya muestra su PODER #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/AcNIdhhD4m— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023
Qual a pontuação até agora na luta entre Malhadinho e Lewis? #UFCSP #UFCBR pic.twitter.com/ptd686xP2C— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) November 5, 2023
Almeida is so bored 10-8ing Derrick Lewis rn that he got distracted by a fly in the cage #UFCSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/RRFNfP5hrY— OOC MMA (@oocmma) November 5, 2023
Más control y castigo de @Malhadinho_UFC en este cuarto round #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/sLkev0PX2i— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023
¿Salvado por la bocina?— Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) November 5, 2023
El martillazo de Almeida ha dejado tocado a Lewis #UFCEurosport #UFCSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/cGpwuHLEX0
#UFCSP results: Jailton Almeida def. Derrick Lewis via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)https://t.co/65A2zVZq2J— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 5, 2023
