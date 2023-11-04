Video: Logan Paul uses brass knuckles to win U.S. title at WWE Crown Jewel

After defeating Dillon Danis at Misfits Boxing’s The PRIME Card this past month, Logan Paul used his post-fight microphone time to call out Rey Mysterio for a shot at the WWE U.S. title.

On Saturday, Paul got his wish and became a champion in the pro-wrestling world.

Paul and Mysterio battled in a fun championship matchup at WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. After a slew of athletic and high-flying offensive moves throughout the match, Mysterio set Paul up for his “619” finishing move and connected.

Little did he know, Paul had brass knuckles.

When Mysterio came off the top rope to put an exclamation point on things, Paul connected with the knuckles on Mysterio to get the pinfall and win the U.S. title for the first time.

Check out the video of Paul’s championship winning moment in the video below.

Since signing with WWE, Paul has delivered incredible matches across the board, including an unbelievable battle with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel event in 2022. In April, he re-signed with the top pro wrestling promotion with a new multi-year deal.

While it is unknown how active Paul will be on WWE television and premium live events moving forward, winning the U.S. title would seemingly point to making more than the occasional special appearance for WWE heading into the 2024 WrestleMania season.