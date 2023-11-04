UFC Sao Paulo Results: Almeida vs. Lewis

MMA Fighting has UFC Sao Paulo results for the Almeida vs. Lewis fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday.

In the main event, Brazilian up-and-comer Jailton Almeida and two-time UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis collide in a heavyweight bout. Almeida is a perfect 5-0 under the UFC umbrella, while Lewis bounced back from a three-fight losing streak in his most recent outing with a 33-second knockout.

Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby clash in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Sao Paulo results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese