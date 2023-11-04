UFC Sao Paulo Results: Almeida vs. Lewis

MMA Fighting has UFC Sao Paulo results for the Almeida vs. Lewis fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday.
In the main event, Brazilian up-and-comer Jailton Almeida and two-time UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis collide in a heavyweight bout. Almeida is a perfect 5-0 under the UFC umbrella, while Lewis bounced back from a three-fight losing streak in his most recent outing with a 33-second knockout.
Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby clash in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Sao Paulo results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
Loading comments...