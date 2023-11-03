Mark Zuckerberg tears ACL while ‘training for a competitive MMA fight’

Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA aspirations will have to be put on hold.

The Meta founder and CEO revealed Friday in an Instagram post that he suffered a torn ACL while sparring in preparation “for a competitive MMA fight early next year.”

Zuckerberg’s complete post can be seen below.

Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.

Zuckerberg, a devout jiu-jitsu practitioner, has been linked to MMA and the UFC for some time now. The Facebook czar has competed regularly in recent jiu-jitsu tournaments and even rented out the UFC APEX in October 2022 for a private viewing of UFC Vegas 61. He’s also trained in the past with UFC stars such as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Zuckerberg was briefly tied to a potential fight against fellow tech mogul Elon Musk earlier this year — a bout which had UFC CEO Dana White clamoring to be involved — however Zuckerberg ultimately called things off, claiming Musk wasn’t serious about a real fight.

Musk told UFC commentator Joe Rogan earlier this week that he is still down to fight Zuckerberg “anytime, anywhere, any place, any rule,” however now it appears the Meta CEO will be stuck recovering off the mats for the foreseeable future.