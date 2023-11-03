UFC Sao Paulo preview show: Can Derrick Lewis derail the Jailton Almeida hype train?

Jailton Almeida has been unstoppable since making his debut in the UFC, and as the surging heavyweight contender looks to take another step forward towards a title shot, a powerful veteran in Derrick Lewis aims to play spoiler in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee preview Saturday’s headliner between Almeida and Lewis, what Almeida could gain from a victory, if a Lewis win could shake up the entire division, and more. Additionally, they discuss other interesting matchups on the card, the Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, and Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos bouts being cancelled after Bonfim and Hugo missed weight, the ceiling on Rinat Fakhretdinov at 170 pounds, and more.

