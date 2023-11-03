Heck of a Morning: Will Jon Jones retire after potential Stipe Miocic rebooking?

Jon Jones was supposed to headline UFC 295 next Saturday before tearing his pectoral muscle, thus delaying his matchup with decorated former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic until sometime in 2024. While it seemed like the Miocic matchup could be the final one for Jones, does the delay change things at all?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Jones’ future, and makes the case that “Bones” could stick around after the Miocic fight. Additionally, listener questions include favorite fights of all-time, why a Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight will never happen, the UFC’s monster financials for the first half of 2024, leaked payouts for the likes of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and more due to the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.