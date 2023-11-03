UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results: Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis official; four fighters miss weight

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis is official for UFC Sao Paulo after both heavyweights came in under the 265-pound limit Friday morning in Brazil.

A career light heavyweight who has gone 4-0 since moving up a division in 2022, “Malhadinho” Almeida weighed in at 236 pounds, five pounds heavier than his previous main event clash with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He won that match via first-round submission.

Lewis came in at 265 pounds. In his previous match, “The Black Beast” stepped on the scale at 263.5 pounds a day before knocking out Marcos Rogerio de Lima in just 33 seconds.

Nicolas Dalby and Gabriel Bonfim successfully made weight for their welterweight co-main event, both weighing in at 170.5 pounds. Gabriel’s brother Ismael Bonfim was one of the four fighters who missed weight Friday morning. His opponent Vinc Pichel, as well as Eduarda Moura and Victor Hugo, also came in over the limit.

Bonfim weighed 159.5 pounds for a lightweight showdown with Pichel, who came in one pound over the limit. Pichel was given one hour to try and make weight.

Hugo, who agreed to fight bantamweight Daniel Marcos on short notice to replace an injured Daniel Santos, weighed in at 138.5 pounds.

Moura missed weight by 4.5 pounds ahead of a strawweight clash with Montserrat Ruiz and was fined 30 percent. According to her manager, Moura’s period came Tuesday and she has endometriosis, and it affected her weight cut.

The fights will proceed as catchweights. The other fines have yet to be announced.

Ismael Bonfim estourou o limite dos leves e cravou 72,3kg na balança durante a pesagem oficial do UFC São Paulo. O lutador não vai continuar tentando baixar o peso. pic.twitter.com/3CJciKwlsP — Coutinho (@luis_coutinho) November 3, 2023

Mais uma péssima notícia. Eduarda Ronda não bateu o peso limite do peso-palha e cravou 54,2kg antes da luta contra Montserrat Ruiz no UFC São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/dGDCxRFNgB — Coutinho (@luis_coutinho) November 3, 2023

Victor Hugo, chamado de última hora pro lugar de Daniel Willycat, também não bateu o peso dentro do limite da categoria do peso-galo e cravou 62,8kg na balança antes da pesagem oficial do UFC São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/JGPVtPS9is — Coutinho (@luis_coutinho) November 3, 2023

See UFC Sao Paulo official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida (236) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170,5)

Rodrigo Nascimento (264) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (264)

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185)

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs. Vinc Pichel (157)*

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Elves Brener (164) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Victor Hugo (138.5)* vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205.5)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)

Eduarda Moura (119.5)* vs. Montserrat Ruiz (114.5)

Kaue Fernandes (155) vs. Marc Diakiese (155)

* Ismael Bonfim, Vinc Pichel, Victor Hugo and Eduarda Moura missed weight