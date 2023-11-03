 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results: Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis official; four fighters miss weight

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Almeida v Lewis Official Weigh-in Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis is official for UFC Sao Paulo after both heavyweights came in under the 265-pound limit Friday morning in Brazil.

A career light heavyweight who has gone 4-0 since moving up a division in 2022, “Malhadinho” Almeida weighed in at 236 pounds, five pounds heavier than his previous main event clash with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He won that match via first-round submission.

Lewis came in at 265 pounds. In his previous match, “The Black Beast” stepped on the scale at 263.5 pounds a day before knocking out Marcos Rogerio de Lima in just 33 seconds.

Nicolas Dalby and Gabriel Bonfim successfully made weight for their welterweight co-main event, both weighing in at 170.5 pounds. Gabriel’s brother Ismael Bonfim was one of the four fighters who missed weight Friday morning. His opponent Vinc Pichel, as well as Eduarda Moura and Victor Hugo, also came in over the limit.

Bonfim weighed 159.5 pounds for a lightweight showdown with Pichel, who came in one pound over the limit. Pichel was given one hour to try and make weight.

Hugo, who agreed to fight bantamweight Daniel Marcos on short notice to replace an injured Daniel Santos, weighed in at 138.5 pounds.

Moura missed weight by 4.5 pounds ahead of a strawweight clash with Montserrat Ruiz and was fined 30 percent. According to her manager, Moura’s period came Tuesday and she has endometriosis, and it affected her weight cut.

The fights will proceed as catchweights. The other fines have yet to be announced.

See UFC Sao Paulo official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida (236) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170,5)

Rodrigo Nascimento (264) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (264)

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185)

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs. Vinc Pichel (157)*

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Elves Brener (164) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Victor Hugo (138.5)* vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205.5)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)

Eduarda Moura (119.5)* vs. Montserrat Ruiz (114.5)

Kaue Fernandes (155) vs. Marc Diakiese (155)

* Ismael Bonfim, Vinc Pichel, Victor Hugo and Eduarda Moura missed weight

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting