UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in video

MMA MAY 12 UFC Fight Night - Rozenstruik vs Almeida Weigh ins Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At the UFC Sao Paulo weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC Sao Paulo official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida (236) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170,5)

Rodrigo Nascimento (264) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (264)

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185)

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs. Vinc Pichel (157)*

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Elves Brener (164) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Victor Hugo (138,5)* vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (205.5)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)

Eduarda Moura (119.5)* vs. Montserrat Ruiz (114.5)

Kaue Fernandes (155) vs. Marc Diakiese (155)

* Ismael Bonfim, Vinc Pichel, Victor Hugo and Eduarda Moura missed weight

