Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones paydays likely revealed in UFC anti-trust case

An expert report recently unsealed in the UFC anti-trust case reveals strong clues to the pay of top stars such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones and others between 2011-2016.
Among the largest paydays indicated by the report is McGregor, who appears to have made approximately $25 million in bouts during that time period, which included his fights against Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez.
The report, authored by anti-trust expert Robert Blair, was commissioned by defense attorneys for Zuffa to counter experts hired by a group of fighters who are suing the promotion for anti-competitive business practices between 2011-2016; the case is expected to go to trial in April. The report initially was redacted before Nevada federal judge Richard Boulware ordered it to be resubmitted to the court without the omissions.
The appendix of the report includes a table from “internal Zuffa bout compensation” that lists the year, compensation, and how many fighters were receiving that compensation for the number of their UFC bouts. It does not identify any fighter by name, so it’s impossible to confirm identities using the report alone. However, when aligned with historical data, fighter interviews, and other sources of information from the anti-trust suit, it strongly suggests the recipients of the UFC’s biggest paydays, which are weighted toward the stars atop a fight card.
In several cases, MMA Fighting listed the top two payouts from the report as the most likely salary for certain stars and certain fights. BloodyElbow.com first reported the expert report and several of the paydays revealed in the appendix.
Conor McGregor
UFC 189: Conor McGregor ($2,642,204 or $3,285,000) vs. Chad Mendes
McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was a flat $500,000. According to Bloody Elbow’s John Nash, the full payout included a $2.11 million discretionary bonus.
UFC 194: Conor McGregor ($4,476,662 or $4,536,932) vs. Jose Aldo ($2,377,699)
McGregor’s previously disclosed pay before bonuses was $500,000, while Aldo’s was $400,000.
UFC 196: Conor McGregor ($5,576,315) vs. Nate Diaz: ($2,838,158)
McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was $1,000,000, while Diaz’s was $500,000.
UFC 202: Conor McGregor ($5,615,490) vs. Nate Diaz 2 ($4,315,490)
McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was $3,000,000, while Diaz’s was $2,000,000.
UFC 205: Conor McGregor ($6,812,374) vs. Eddie Alvarez
Ronda Rousey
UFC 157: Ronda Rousey ($262,000 or $574,720) vs. Liz Carmouche
Rousey’s disclosed pay was $90,000, while Carmouche’s was $12,000.
UFC 168: Ronda Rousey ($1,817,907) vs. Miesha Tate
Rousey’s disclosed pay was $100,000, while Tate’s was $28,000.
UFC 170: Ronda Rousey ($870,969) vs. Sara McMann
Rousey’s disclosed pay was $110,000, while McMann’s was $16,000.
UFC 175: Ronda Rousey ($1,063,688) vs. Alexis Davis
Rousey’s disclosed pay was $120,000, while Davis’ was $24,000.
UFC 184: Ronda Rousey ($1,458,282) vs. Cắt Zingano
Rousey’s disclosed pay was $130,000, while Zingano’s was $100,000.
UFC 190: Ronda Rousey ($2,642,204 or $3,285,000) vs. Bethe Correia
UFC 193: Ronda Rousey ($4,476,662 or $4,536,932) vs. Holly Holm
UFC 207: Ronda Rousey ($4,879,766 or $5,576,315) vs. Amanda Nunes
Rousey’s disclosed pay was $3,000,000, while Nunes’ was $200,000.
Jon Jones
UFC 135: Jon Jones ($1,176,108) vs. Quinton Jackson
UFC 140: Jon Jones ($1,705,969) vs. Lyoto Machida
UFC 145: Jon Jones ($2,278,553) vs. Rashad Evans
UFC 152: Jon Jones ($1,566,196) vs. Vitor Belfort
UFC 159: Jon Jones ($2,750,000 or $1,244,460) vs. Chael Sonnen
UFC 165: Jon Jones ($1,173,560) vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1
UFC 172: Jon Jones ($1,237,880) vs. Glover Teixeira
UFC 182: Jon Jones ($3,637,500) vs. Daniel Cormier 1
Jones’ disclosed payout was $500,000, while Cormier’s was $90,000.
UFC 197: Jon Jones ($2,677,530) vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Jones’ disclosed payout was $500,000, while Cormier’s was $55,000.
Anderson Silva
UFC 126: Anderson Silva ($2,506,034) vs. Vitor Belfort
Silva’s disclosed payout was $200,000, while Belfort’s was $275,000.
UFC 134: Anderson Silva ($2,000,000) vs. Yushin Okami
UFC 148: Anderson Silva ($2,825,000) vs. Chael Sonnen
Silva’s disclosed payout was $200,000, while Sonnen’s was $50,000.
UFC 153: Anderson Silva ($2,000,000) vs. Stephan Bonnar
UFC 162: Anderson Silva ($3,222,253) vs. Chris Weidman 1
Silva’s disclosed payout was $600,000, while Weidman’s was $48,000.
UFC 168: Anderson Silva ($4,374,326) vs. Chris Weidman 2
Silva’s disclosed payout was $600,000, while Weidman’s was $400,000.
UFC 183: Anderson Silva ($3,429,082) vs. Nick Diaz
Silva’s disclosed payout was $800,000, while Diaz’s was $500,000.
UFC London: Anderson Silva ($3,250,000) vs. Michael Bisping
UFC 200: Anderson Silva ($4,208,675) vs. Daniel Cormier
Silva’s disclosed payout was $600,000, while Cormier’s was $500,000.
Georges St-Pierre
UFC 129: Georges St-Pierre ($4,314,289) vs. Jake Shields
UFC 154: Georges St-Pierre ($3,197,908) vs. Carlos Condit
UFC 158: Georges St-Pierre ($4,116,690) vs. Nick Diaz
UFC 167: Georges St-Pierre ($3,555,344) vs. Johny Hendricks
St-Pierre’s disclosed payout was $400,000, while Hendricks’ was $50,000.
Randy Couture
UFC 129: Randy Couture ($1,833,000) vs. Lyoto Machida
BJ Penn
UFC 127: BJ Penn ($400,000) vs. Jon Fitch
UFC 137: BJ Penn ($475,000) vs. Nick Diaz
Penn’s disclosed payout was $150,000, while Diaz’s was $200,000.
UFC Seattle: BJ Penn ($250,000) vs. Rory MacDonald
The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale: BJ Penn ($136,000 or $275,000) vs. Frankie Edgar
Penn’s disclosed payout was $150,00, while Edgar’s was $260,000.
Jose Aldo
UFC 169: Jose Aldo ($250,000) vs. Ricardo Lamas
UFC 179: Jose Aldo ($350,000) vs. Chad Mendes 2
UFC 194: Jose Aldo ($2,377,699) vs. Conor McGregor
McGregor’s disclosed pay before bonuses was $500,000, while Aldo’s was $400,000.
CM Punk
UFC 203: CM Punk ($1,042,736) vs. Mickey Gall
Punk’s disclosed pay was $500,000, while Gall’s was $30,000.
