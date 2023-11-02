Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones paydays likely revealed in UFC anti-trust case

An expert report recently unsealed in the UFC anti-trust case reveals strong clues to the pay of top stars such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones and others between 2011-2016.

Among the largest paydays indicated by the report is McGregor, who appears to have made approximately $25 million in bouts during that time period, which included his fights against Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez.

The report, authored by anti-trust expert Robert Blair, was commissioned by defense attorneys for Zuffa to counter experts hired by a group of fighters who are suing the promotion for anti-competitive business practices between 2011-2016; the case is expected to go to trial in April. The report initially was redacted before Nevada federal judge Richard Boulware ordered it to be resubmitted to the court without the omissions.

The appendix of the report includes a table from “internal Zuffa bout compensation” that lists the year, compensation, and how many fighters were receiving that compensation for the number of their UFC bouts. It does not identify any fighter by name, so it’s impossible to confirm identities using the report alone. However, when aligned with historical data, fighter interviews, and other sources of information from the anti-trust suit, it strongly suggests the recipients of the UFC’s biggest paydays, which are weighted toward the stars atop a fight card.

In several cases, MMA Fighting listed the top two payouts from the report as the most likely salary for certain stars and certain fights. BloodyElbow.com first reported the expert report and several of the paydays revealed in the appendix.

Conor McGregor

UFC 189: Conor McGregor ($2,642,204 or $3,285,000) vs. Chad Mendes

McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was a flat $500,000. According to Bloody Elbow’s John Nash, the full payout included a $2.11 million discretionary bonus.

UFC 194: Conor McGregor ($4,476,662 or $4,536,932) vs. Jose Aldo ($2,377,699)

McGregor’s previously disclosed pay before bonuses was $500,000, while Aldo’s was $400,000.

UFC 196: Conor McGregor ($5,576,315) vs. Nate Diaz: ($2,838,158)

McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was $1,000,000, while Diaz’s was $500,000.

UFC 202: Conor McGregor ($5,615,490) vs. Nate Diaz 2 ($4,315,490)

McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was $3,000,000, while Diaz’s was $2,000,000.

UFC 205: Conor McGregor ($6,812,374) vs. Eddie Alvarez

Ronda Rousey

UFC 157: Ronda Rousey ($262,000 or $574,720) vs. Liz Carmouche

Rousey’s disclosed pay was $90,000, while Carmouche’s was $12,000.

UFC 168: Ronda Rousey ($1,817,907) vs. Miesha Tate

Rousey’s disclosed pay was $100,000, while Tate’s was $28,000.

UFC 170: Ronda Rousey ($870,969) vs. Sara McMann

Rousey’s disclosed pay was $110,000, while McMann’s was $16,000.

UFC 175: Ronda Rousey ($1,063,688) vs. Alexis Davis

Rousey’s disclosed pay was $120,000, while Davis’ was $24,000.

UFC 184: Ronda Rousey ($1,458,282) vs. Cắt Zingano

Rousey’s disclosed pay was $130,000, while Zingano’s was $100,000.

UFC 190: Ronda Rousey ($2,642,204 or $3,285,000) vs. Bethe Correia

UFC 193: Ronda Rousey ($4,476,662 or $4,536,932) vs. Holly Holm

UFC 207: Ronda Rousey ($4,879,766 or $5,576,315) vs. Amanda Nunes

Rousey’s disclosed pay was $3,000,000, while Nunes’ was $200,000.

Jon Jones

UFC 135: Jon Jones ($1,176,108) vs. Quinton Jackson

UFC 140: Jon Jones ($1,705,969) vs. Lyoto Machida

UFC 145: Jon Jones ($2,278,553) vs. Rashad Evans

UFC 152: Jon Jones ($1,566,196) vs. Vitor Belfort

UFC 159: Jon Jones ($2,750,000 or $1,244,460) vs. Chael Sonnen

UFC 165: Jon Jones ($1,173,560) vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1

UFC 172: Jon Jones ($1,237,880) vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 182: Jon Jones ($3,637,500) vs. Daniel Cormier 1

Jones’ disclosed payout was $500,000, while Cormier’s was $90,000.

UFC 197: Jon Jones ($2,677,530) vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Jones’ disclosed payout was $500,000, while Cormier’s was $55,000.

Anderson Silva

UFC 126: Anderson Silva ($2,506,034) vs. Vitor Belfort

Silva’s disclosed payout was $200,000, while Belfort’s was $275,000.

UFC 134: Anderson Silva ($2,000,000) vs. Yushin Okami

UFC 148: Anderson Silva ($2,825,000) vs. Chael Sonnen

Silva’s disclosed payout was $200,000, while Sonnen’s was $50,000.

UFC 153: Anderson Silva ($2,000,000) vs. Stephan Bonnar

UFC 162: Anderson Silva ($3,222,253) vs. Chris Weidman 1

Silva’s disclosed payout was $600,000, while Weidman’s was $48,000.

UFC 168: Anderson Silva ($4,374,326) vs. Chris Weidman 2

Silva’s disclosed payout was $600,000, while Weidman’s was $400,000.

UFC 183: Anderson Silva ($3,429,082) vs. Nick Diaz

Silva’s disclosed payout was $800,000, while Diaz’s was $500,000.

UFC London: Anderson Silva ($3,250,000) vs. Michael Bisping

UFC 200: Anderson Silva ($4,208,675) vs. Daniel Cormier

Silva’s disclosed payout was $600,000, while Cormier’s was $500,000.

Georges St-Pierre

UFC 129: Georges St-Pierre ($4,314,289) vs. Jake Shields

UFC 154: Georges St-Pierre ($3,197,908) vs. Carlos Condit

UFC 158: Georges St-Pierre ($4,116,690) vs. Nick Diaz

UFC 167: Georges St-Pierre ($3,555,344) vs. Johny Hendricks

St-Pierre’s disclosed payout was $400,000, while Hendricks’ was $50,000.

Randy Couture

UFC 129: Randy Couture ($1,833,000) vs. Lyoto Machida

BJ Penn

UFC 127: BJ Penn ($400,000) vs. Jon Fitch

UFC 137: BJ Penn ($475,000) vs. Nick Diaz

Penn’s disclosed payout was $150,000, while Diaz’s was $200,000.

UFC Seattle: BJ Penn ($250,000) vs. Rory MacDonald

The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale: BJ Penn ($136,000 or $275,000) vs. Frankie Edgar

Penn’s disclosed payout was $150,00, while Edgar’s was $260,000.

Jose Aldo

UFC 169: Jose Aldo ($250,000) vs. Ricardo Lamas

UFC 179: Jose Aldo ($350,000) vs. Chad Mendes 2

UFC 194: Jose Aldo ($2,377,699) vs. Conor McGregor

McGregor’s disclosed pay before bonuses was $500,000, while Aldo’s was $400,000.

CM Punk

UFC 203: CM Punk ($1,042,736) vs. Mickey Gall

Punk’s disclosed pay was $500,000, while Gall’s was $30,000.