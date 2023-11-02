Edson Barboza shows off dramatic facial transformation after brutal fight with Sodiq Yusuff

No one will ever question Edson Barboza’s toughness.

The 35-fight veteran went to war with Sodiq Yusuff in his most recent fight and he has the scars to prove it. A rough start for Barboza saw him beat up, cut open, and bleeding all over the octagon, however the Brazilian refused to surrender.

Instead, he forged a memorable comeback by weathering the early storm and then battering Yusuff round after round before ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory.

Of course, in the aftermath of the fight, it was tough to tell that Barboza was the winner considering the aesthetics — he was gashed up and swollen following the 25-minute main event.

It didn’t take him long to recover, however, as Barboza posted a series of photos showing his dramatic transformation from his fight night photo to a few days later when he was essentially back to normal again.

Scroll through the photos below:

“New in six days!” Barboza wrote on Instagram alongside the hashtag, “Love my job.”

The victory over Yusuff made it two in a row for Barboza after he dispatched Billy Quarantillo with a highlight-reel knockout in his previous outing back in April.

This latest win helped Barboza secure his ninth Fight of the Night bonus, which stands as a UFC record for the most in the promotion’s history.