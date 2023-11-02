Heck of a Morning: Will Sean O’Malley be next big name fighter to crossover to boxing?

Sean O’Malley has expressed interest in crossing over to the boxing world since capturing the UFC bantamweight title, and other big-name boxers have reciprocated that interest in wanting to welcome him to the sport. While “Sugar” isn’t there quite yet, could a win in his first title defense get him over the hump?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question, and gives his thoughts about how close O’Malley could be to getting his big money opportunity. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC anti-trust case and the promotion’s appeal getting denied, Francis Ngannou’s next move, how the PFL needs to capitalize on Ngannou’s performance against Tyson Fury, promotional rankings, and much more.

