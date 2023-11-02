Between the Links: Francis Ngannou’s next move, Almeida vs. Lewis, Chimaev injury update, UFC Austin

Francis Ngannou shocked the combat sports world by taking lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to the limit this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, a performance that has opened many lucrative doors for the former UFC world champion. With so many options in play, what is the most interesting move for Ngannou moving forward?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Ngannou’s performance, whether his next fight should be in boxing or MMA, and if a fight with Jon Jones could ever happen despite being the biggest fight the UFC could take part in at the moment. Additionally, topics include UFC Sao Paulo, the main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis and the stakes attached, Lewis’ recent arrest ahead of the bout, Khamzat Chimaev’s injury update and what that could mean for Sean Strickland, UFC Austin getting two big five-round lightweight bouts, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee.

