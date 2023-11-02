Morning Report: Brendan Schaub says ‘UFC messed up’ letting Francis Ngannou get away, believes ‘he knocks Jon Jones out’

Francis Ngannou is pretty damn good at this whole fighting thing.

Tyson Fury found out firsthand how dangerous Ngannou truly is this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The all-time great heavyweight boxer may have technically won the boxing-MMA crossover clash via split decision but the combat sports world has crowned a new king.

Ngannou’s whole voyage into the boxing realm came after a falling out with the UFC while he was the champion. Fans anticipated a long-awaited dream matchup between him and former two-time light heavyweight titlist Jon Jones but unfortunately missed out on the collision, leading many to speculate and debate who now is the best around. For the UFC, things have fallen apart mightily with Jones recently suffering a torn pectoral muscle, forcing the cancellation of his UFC 295 title bout against Stipe Miocic next Saturday. Because of that, former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub can’t help but see the whole ordeal as a big miss for the promotion.

“UFC messed up,” Schaub said on his YouTube channel. “Jon is out, Stipe is waiting for Jon and those two are going to retire, that’s a legendary fight. Chael [Sonnen] said this as well: I don’t know if we ever get that fight now. We might, but now we have Tom Aspinall and Sergei in there now. … But the greatest heavyweight is not in the UFC. The greatest heavyweight at boxing and mixed martial arts is not in the UFC. Who’s going to beat Francis?”

Ngannou’s likely next move will take place in the boxing ring thanks to his success against Fury. PFL will happily await him, guaranteeing a 2024 bout in MMA against a name to be determined.

It will be interesting to see what the PFL can offer at this juncture, considering its Founder Donn Davis admitted Jones is the best possible and worthy candidate at present in MMA. As long as “Bones” is under the UFC’s watch, however, the fight won’t happen anytime soon but if it did, Schaub is now all in on “The Predator.”

“To piggyback on what ‘D.C.’ (Daniel Cormier) said, and ‘D.C.’ knows tough men, ‘D.C’ said bar none, Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet,” Schaub said. “Who’s going to beat him, Jon Jones? I’m on record saying this: I thought Jon Jones would smoke Francis after watching him do what he did against Ciryl Gane. Watching Francis vs. Fury, I’m like, ‘Oh, he’d beat Jon.’ He’d beat Jon in MMA. I think he knocks him out.

“I didn’t realize how good he was. I knew he was good, but I didn’t realize he was this talented. I knew he was a freak athletically but I didn’t know he was world-class-boxing-beat-the-breaks-off-the-greatest-of-all-time good. Who did? This is nuts.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Animals.

Last Saturday I was a lion fighting a pack of hyenas - Tyson Fury, the referee for allowing an illegal elbow, and the judges for their score cards. #FuryNgannou — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 1, 2023

One more for the Iron Lung.

Paul Felder officially back in the UFC anti-doping program with his first test showing up from USADA.



Just like Conor McGregor, he'll have to undergo 6 months of testing before he's cleared but he's officially back in the testing pool. #UFC pic.twitter.com/ZVY1LsIsq9 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 1, 2023

Elbow.

I watched the elbow video tens of times and I don't understand why the referee didn't take a point from him. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 1, 2023

Cool.

UFC 295 Brushwork pic.twitter.com/UPLdba4qi8 — Warrick Wong (@warrickwong) November 1, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Elves Brener (15-3) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-1); UFC Sao Paulo, Nov. 4

Lucas Alexander (8-3) vs. Jeka Saragih (13-3); UFC Vegas 82, Nov. 18

