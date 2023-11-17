Misfits Boxing 11 results: Anderson Silva’s son earns decision, has heated faceoff with Anthony Taylor

Gabriel Silva, the son of MMA legend and former UFC champion Anderson Silva, had to work a little bit harder in his second Misfits Boxing appearance.

The 26-year-old faced TikTok star OJ Rosé in London, and while Rosé fought better than expected as a massive underdog, Silva earned a majority decision on the scorecards — with one judge scoring all four rounds for Silva.

Silva was able to use his length against the aggressive head movement of Rosé in a competitive, but not always thrilling opening round. Rosé made some big strides in the second moving forward and landing some sneaky shots inside while Silva battled against the ropes.

The action slowed a bit in Round 3 for the most part, but a fake uppercut into a body shot from Silva led to a beautiful counter left hook from Rosé in what was likely the most impactful shot of the round.

Both fighters came out with more of a sense of urgency in the fourth and final round. Rosé continued to try and march Silva down, but Silva managed to thwart a lot of his opponent’s offense with quick counters, and defensive savvy. Rosé found more success getting inside, but Silva’s overall striking experience was the difference down the stretch.

After the win, Silva called out Anthony Taylor, who happily obliged as he came to the ring with a new platinum blonde hairstyle. Both men talked trash to each other with Taylor making a bold proclamation.

Anthony Taylor and Gabriel Silva gets a bit HEATED at #Misfits011, could we see them in a boxing match in the future⁉️ pic.twitter.com/LQQ5wYHcwP — Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) November 17, 2023

“Once I knock you out, I’m gonna knock out your daddy next,” Taylor said.