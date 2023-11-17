 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 82 preview show: Will Brendan Allen, Paul Craig emerge as future title contender?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Following a memorable UFC 295 event, the octagon returns to its home base for UFC Vegas 82, which will be headlined by a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division between surging contender Brendan Allen, and the always-exciting Paul Craig.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and José Youngs preview Saturday’s card, including the Allen vs. Craig main event, the stakes attached to it, and what could be awaiting the winner. Additionally, they’ll discuss the card quality as a whole, the low-key interesting matchups, some of the exciting prospects on the promotion’s second-to-last trip to the APEX for 2023, Bellator 301 being, perhaps, the final Bellator event with the Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson, and Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix title fights, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 82 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

