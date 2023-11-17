UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results: Brendan Allen, Paul Craig set for main event, 2 fighters miss

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig were both on point ahead of a key middleweight matchup.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 82, Craig was the first fighter to weigh in and he hit the non-title mark at 186 pounds. Allen followed shortly after, also hitting 186 on the scale. The two meet in Saturday’s main event, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Several other notable names made weight without issue, including co-main event welterweights Michael Morales (171) and Jake Matthews (170.5) and lightweights Chase Hooper (155.5) and Jordan Leavitt (155.5).

However, two fighter missed weight for UFC Vegas 82. Featherweight Lucas Alexander (148) and flyweight Rafael Estevam (128) were both two pounds over the non-title limit for their respective bouts with Jeka Saragih and Charles Johnson. Both of those bouts will proceed as catchweights, with Alexander and Estevam forfeiting 20 percent of their purses to their opponents as penalty.

Bantamweight Ailin Perez also missed weight on her first attempt, coming in 0.5 pounds over the limit, but later successfully weighed in at 136 pounds.

Check out UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Paul Craig (186)

Michael Morales (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Chase Hooper (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Payton Talbott (136) vs. Nick Aguirre (136)

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Myktybek Orolbai (170) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (145)

Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs. Jose Johnson (136)

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Mick Parkin (262.5) vs. Caio Machado (250)

Jeka Saragih (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (148)*

Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (136)

Trey Ogden (155.5) vs. Nikolas Motta (155)

Charles Johnson (125) vs. Rafael Estevam (128)**

*Alexander missed weight. His bout with Jeka Saragih proceeds at a catchweight with Alexander forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty

**Estevam missed weight. His bout with Charles Johnson proceeds at a catchweight with Estevam forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty