Heck of a Morning: Is UFC ‘champ-champ’ talk getting too watered down?

Alex Pereira became a two-division UFC champion this past Saturday when he finished Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 295 main event, but he accomplished that feat after leaving the middleweight division behind for good to take on a new challenge. With many current fighters talking about possibly moving up weight classes to challenge for titles being in the news, has the conversation become too watered down?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses why the idea of “champ-champ” status has lost its luster, but how it can become interesting again with two different additions to the conversation. Additionally, listener topics include Bellator 301 likely being the promotion’s final event under the current regime, what matchups between Bellator 301 fighters and current UFC competitors would be interesting, Aljamain Sterling teasing working on a matchup with Max Holloway in his featherweight debut, and more.

