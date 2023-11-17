Floyd Mayweather announces rematch with John Gotti III for Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas

It appears as if Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will be running it back.

According to Mayweather on his Instagram page, the rematch between the undefeated, former world champion boxer and six-fight pro MMA veteran will take place Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas — the host city of the 2024 NFL championship game, which is slated for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. No further details were given in the announcement.

The two fighters competed in an exhibition bout in June where things ended in chaotic fashion. In the sixth round of a somewhat forgettable affair, the angry energy between Mayweather and Gotti boiled over into mayhem as referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the bout, which led to Gotti continuing to engage Mayweather and both camps entering the ring for an ugly melee.

Since losing his first MMA bout for New England regional promotion CES in October 2020, Gotti picked up two wins in boxing before taking the bout with Mayweather.

“Money” has competed in exclusively exhibition bouts since improving his pro record to 50-0 with a stoppage win over current UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017 — which includes bouts with Logan Paul and Deji.