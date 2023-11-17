UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 82 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, ranked middleweights Brendan Allen and Paul Craig can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

Watch highlights of the headliners weighing in below.

Our Main Event is locked in! @BrendanAllenMMA is in at 186lbs for tomorrow's #UFCVegas82 Main Event! pic.twitter.com/PPveKbHoSi — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2023

The UFC Vegas 82 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 82 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Paul Craig (186)

Michael Morales (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Chase Hooper (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Payton Talbott (136) vs. Nick Aguirre (136)

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Myktybek Orolbai (170) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (145)

Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs. Jose Johnson (136)

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Mick Parkin (262.5) vs. Caio Machado (250)

Jeka Saragih (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (148)*

Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez

Trey Ogden (155.5) vs. Nikolas Motta (155)

Charles Johnson (125) vs. Rafael Estevam

*missed weight