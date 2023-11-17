Misfits Boxing 11 Results: Jarvis vs. Bdave

MMA Fighting has Misfits Boxing 11 results for the Virgo vs. Bdave fight card and more from the York Hall in London on Friday evening.

In the main event, Jarvis will square off against Bdave for the Misfits Boxing welterweight title.

Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira will clash for the Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight title in the co-main event.

Check out the Misfits Boxing 11 results below.

Main Card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

Jarvis vs. Bdave - MFB Welterweight Championship

Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira - MFB Women’s Cruiserweight Championship

Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rose

Armz Korleone vs. Minikon

Uncle Pizza vs. Yuddygang

Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon

Rhino vs. Adam Brooks

Muhsin vs. Piotr Budziszewski