Misfits Boxing 11 Results: Jarvis vs. Bdave

MMA Fighting has Misfits Boxing 11 results for the Virgo vs. Bdave fight card and more from the York Hall in London on Friday evening.
In the main event, Jarvis will square off against Bdave for the Misfits Boxing welterweight title.
Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira will clash for the Misfits Boxing women’s cruiserweight title in the co-main event.
Check out the Misfits Boxing 11 results below.
Main Card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)
Jarvis vs. Bdave - MFB Welterweight Championship
Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira - MFB Women’s Cruiserweight Championship
Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rose
Armz Korleone vs. Minikon
Uncle Pizza vs. Yuddygang
Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon
Rhino vs. Adam Brooks
Muhsin vs. Piotr Budziszewski
