Watch the Bellator 301 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card from Chicago on Friday night.

The Bellator 301 prelims will feature 11 fights starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm

Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba

Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales

Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist

Keri Anne Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul

Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia

Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde

Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota

Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace

Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi

In the main event, Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov faces Jason Jackson.