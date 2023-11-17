Watch the Bellator 301 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card from Chicago on Friday night.
The Bellator 301 prelims will feature 11 fights starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm
Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba
Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales
Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist
Keri Anne Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul
Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia
Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace
In the main event, Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov faces Jason Jackson.
