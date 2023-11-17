Bellator 301 Results: Amosov vs. Jackson

MMA Fighting will have Bellator 301 results for the Amosov vs. Jackson event and more from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday night.
In the main event, Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov defends his title against Jason Jackson.
In the co-headliner, Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis faces interim champ Patchy Mix in a title unifier. And the Bellator lightweight grand prix continues with Patricky Pitbull facing Alexander Shabliy in the semifinals.
Check out Bellator 301 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy
Preliminary Card (YouTube at 5 p.m. ET)
Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm
Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba
Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales
Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist
Keri Anne Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul
Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia
Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde
Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace
