Bellator 301 Results: Amosov vs. Jackson

MMA Fighting will have Bellator 301 results for the Amosov vs. Jackson event and more from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday night.

In the main event, Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov defends his title against Jason Jackson.

In the co-headliner, Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis faces interim champ Patchy Mix in a title unifier. And the Bellator lightweight grand prix continues with Patricky Pitbull facing Alexander Shabliy in the semifinals.

Check out Bellator 301 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw

Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 5 p.m. ET)

Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm

Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba

Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales

Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist

Keri Anne Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul

Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia

Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde

Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota

Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace

Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi