Anderson Silva reveals story behind Chael Sonnen’s viral tattoo

Did Chael Sonnen really tattoo Anderson Silva’s face on his right arm?

In the end, the social media post that went viral on Tuesday was a tease for Silva’s biopic mini-series, which premiered Thursday on Paramount+.

Sonnen posted a photo earlier this week of the tattoo with the caption, “I’m a man of my word.” Two days later, Silva released a video revealing that the old rivals watched Silva’s series together. In the video, Silva and Sonnen agree that the Sonnen will tattoo Silva’s face on his shoulder if he gets emotional watching the series.

The clip then shows Sonnen getting emotional and going ahead with the obviously fake tattoo — but adding his infamous line “you absolutely suck” right under Silva’s face.

Watch the fun clip below.

Silva and Sonnen memorably met twice inside the octagon for the UFC middleweight championship. Sonnen gave “The Spider” his toughest night to date at UFC 117 in 2010, winning four rounds before tapping to a triangle choke with less than two minutes left on the clock.

Sonnen earned another shot at the middleweight throne by beating Brian Stann and Michael Bisping, and met Silva again in one of the most anticipated rematches in UFC history at UFC 148. The Brazilian legend stopped his bitter rival via second-round knockout in Las Vegas, which ended up being Silva’s final defense of his UFC title.