Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Alex Pereira while Jamahal Hill recovers from injury?

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the UFC light heavyweight title will be a super intriguing matchup, but it’s doubtful that Pereira will sit on the sidelines for that long while Hill recovers from his achilles injury. If the UFC chooses to keep Pereira active, will he get his third fight with Israel Adesanya, or will there be a new challenger for the title?

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question, talks options for Pereira, and why the UFC probably won’t wait for Hill before booking the UFC’s newest two-division champion. Additionally, listener questions include Bellator 301 possibly being the final promotional event, Scott Coker’s run as the promotional face of the organization, Benoit Saint-Denis’ future in the UFC’s lightweight division, the UFC Vegas 82 main event between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig, Allen’s ceiling at 185, and more.

