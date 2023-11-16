MMA Fighting has Bellator 301 weigh-in video Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

Two titles are on the line, with dominant welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov defending against Jason Jackson in the main event, and bantamweight stars Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix fighting in a unification bout in the co-main event.

Amosov defeated interim champion Logan Storley this past February to record his first title defense and improve to 27-0 in his career. He faces Jackson, who has been flawless since losing in his Bellator debut, rattling off six straight wins including decision nods over Douglas Lima, Neiman Gracie, and Benson Henderson.

The headliners can weigh no more than 170 pounds, the maximum allowed for a welterweight title fight.

In Pettis’ most recent outing, he won a convincing decision over Patricio Pitbull to successfully defend his bantamweight title and prevent Pitbull from becoming a three-division champion. He now has to deal with the red-hot Mix, who has lost just once in 19 pro fights and earned his crack at Pettis by winning the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

Pettis and Mix can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for a bantamweight title fight.

The Bellator 301 official weigh-ins took place at 10 a.m. ET.

The Bellator 301 ceremonial weigh-ins begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Check out Bellator 301 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Yaroslav Amosov (169.6) vs. Jason Jackson (169.6)

Sergio Pettis (135) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Raufeon Stots (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.8)

A.J. McKee (155.6) vs. Sidney Outlaw (156)

Patricky Pitbull (154.4) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 5 p.m. ET)

Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Marcelo Golm (260.4)

Denise Kielholtz (124) vs. Sumiko Inaba (125.2)

Timur Khizriev (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.4)

Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Pieter Buist (155.6)

Keri Anne Taylor-Melendez (126.6)* vs. Sabriye Sengul (125.6)

Matheus Mattos (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)

Mike Hamel (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (156)

Islam Mamedov (159.4) vs. Killys Mota (160) — 160-pound catchweight bout

Cody Law (145.4) vs. Jefferson Pontes (145.6)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov (171) vs. Randall Wallace (170.4)

Yves Landu (145.4) vs. Isao Kobayashi (145.2)

*missed weight